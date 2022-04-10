Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $31.21

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $29.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.
