Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $31.21

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $29.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

