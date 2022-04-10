Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

ION (ION) traded 200,330.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.49 or 0.12152155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00196404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00394876 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011060 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.