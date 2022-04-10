KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 2,329,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,489. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

