KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

KE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 10,354,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,530,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -190.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $56.97.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

