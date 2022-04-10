KeyCorp Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $11.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.55.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

