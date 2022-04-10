KeyCorp Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $136.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.