KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

