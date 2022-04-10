Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 61,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.