Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

