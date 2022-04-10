Kommunitas Price Down 6.9% This Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

