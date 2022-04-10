Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $11.13 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00036275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00106771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

