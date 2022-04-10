Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

