Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FirstService were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Man Group plc increased its position in FirstService by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of FSV opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

