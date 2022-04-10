Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.