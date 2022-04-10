Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 393,603 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,603 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

