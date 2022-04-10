Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 882,385 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

