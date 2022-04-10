Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

