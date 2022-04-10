Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Kroger traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 79542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.