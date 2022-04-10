Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

KR stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

