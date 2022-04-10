L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $14.88 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

