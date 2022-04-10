Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.36% of Landmark Bancorp worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.