Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,227,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

