Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $126,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 778,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period.
Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
