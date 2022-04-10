Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

NYSE RSG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.33 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

