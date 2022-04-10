Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000.

Get Perception Capital Corp II alerts:

PCCTU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.