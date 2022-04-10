Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 184.55%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

