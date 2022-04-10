Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

