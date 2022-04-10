Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Latch has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

