Lethean Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $630,965.33 and $72.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.89 or 0.07617868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00264129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.29 or 0.00761790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00541068 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00391412 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

