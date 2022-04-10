Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.34.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

