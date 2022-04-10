Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.53. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,682 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.34.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

