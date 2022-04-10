Liberum Capital Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.
HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
