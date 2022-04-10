Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $68.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.93.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.87. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

