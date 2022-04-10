Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 9.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 22,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,874,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.