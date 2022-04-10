LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $3,880.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

