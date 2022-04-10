Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Logitech International posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

LOGI opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

