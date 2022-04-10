Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 18,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,823,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

The firm has a market cap of $569.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 1,020,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 520,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

