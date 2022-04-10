L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $398.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 82,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.