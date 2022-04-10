LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $242.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.22.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.