Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE:LUC opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$303.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.