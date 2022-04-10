Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 25.56 and a 200-day moving average of 33.13.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

