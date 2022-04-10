Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Purchases $235,050.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of LAZR opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

