LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €746.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €631.70 ($694.18) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is €651.62 and its 200 day moving average is €675.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

