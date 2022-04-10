Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -469.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

