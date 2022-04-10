MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 21,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 544,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.