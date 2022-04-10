MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00009128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

