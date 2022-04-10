Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will report $82.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.