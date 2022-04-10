Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

