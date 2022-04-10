Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.