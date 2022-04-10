Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,482.48 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,282.95.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

